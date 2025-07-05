Vornico stealthily perks your interest despite its minimalist form. It offers an amazing 12 functions seamlessly integrated into its sleek and pendant-sized frame. What catches the eye first are the couple of brass dials that add a pop of color against titanium.

The brass topper spins so it doubles as a fidget toy for idle hands or for destressing. There’s also a brass rotator at the tail end that controls the high-precision dual-unit caliper (metric and unit) and adjustable wrench. It works smoothly, providing a secure grip that prevents nuts or bolts from slipping during use.

Vornico offers two wrench options. One found at the caliper area with a notch on the edge and another near the tip of the tool. The rotator conveniently controls both so you can do various tasks in different situations, be it during home repairs, vehicle maintenance, or for outdoor use.

Moreover, the wrench shaped section does double duty as a sturdy phone stand. Other notable functions integrated into this modest-looking tool include a nail file on one side and a nail puller integrated into the caliper area. Adjusting the caliper also transforms it into a handy bottle opener.

Meanwhile, the tip is strong enough to break glass during emergencies and cut through cardboard boxes or tape on packages. This tool also has two embedded magnets to attach other accessories like screwdriver heads or spirit levels and discreetly included a mini fluorescent tube in its frame for visibility in the dark. Vornico is crafted for longevity and durability from strong and scratch-resistant high-grade titanium alloy. Plus, it makes great EDC with a weight of just 17.8 grams.

