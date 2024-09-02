The charging and audio ports in our phones, tablets, and other mobile devices are usually the most neglected parts when it comes to cleaning. That’s where those little plugs for the port come in handy as they prevent dirt from getting in. But cleaning the ports can be tedious especially if you don’t have the proper tool for it. Fortunately, the Tassmpitor Cleaner Kit gets the job done with its variety of small cleaning tools.

This snowflake-shaped object cleans headphones, Airpods, Galaxy Pro earbuds, and most gaming earbuds and headphones including their cases. It easily removes the lint and grime on earbud cases, speakers, switches, and tiny gaps. It features brushes, picks, scrapes, and more that help rid dust, stains, hair, rust, debris, crumbs, oxidation, and other contaminants.

The port hook and steel “U” brush of the Tassmpitor Cleaner Kit can effectively clean ports in phones and tablets. Then the Port Wipe, together with the included “detergent” or drip cleaning solution, help clean or repair oxidized pins. The kit also comes with a Cable Wipe to clean cables and repair oxidized contact points.

Moreover, there’s the Fluff Brush for cleaning charging ports of the headphone compartment and the Metal pen tip with high-density velvet soft brush to clean stains on the front surface of earphones. Keeping the ports clean can help prolong the life of the charging connectors and improve audio quality and charging connectivity.

The Tassmpitor Cleaner Kit uses premium silicone and wear-resistant materials and is resistant to deformation and cracking. The tools are easy to insert in/out and gives a satisfying “click” sound each time. This tool even doubles as a fidget toy that rotates on the table.

Images courtesy of Tassmpitor Store