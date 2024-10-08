Vollebak’s Race to Zero Puffer offers optimum thermal insulation so you can go on for miles running in the cold. It boasts advanced technical materials designed to handle frigid temperatures, but without the bulk of regular puffer jackets. Instead, it is amazingly lightweight and packs down into itself for a compact size that fits in the palm of your hand.

This jacket is for 5km runs or five days straight of running. It uses a super-compact synthetic insulation made from 50% recycled PET bottles and 50% polyester. Compressed to a third of its regular size, the materials take up 70% less space. But retains 80% of its thermal properties because they are hollow air pockets. Instead of large puffy baffles to keep the insulation intact, it uses continuous sheets of insulation supported by stitched bartacks to reduce weight and bulk.

Vollebak’s Race to Zero Puffer is extremely lightweight at just 277 grams. You’d hardly feel it’s there when worn so you can focus on your performance and the trail ahead. Its outer shell and inner lining are made from ultra-lightweight, 100% recycled nylon that’s as thick and warm as silk.

Aside from keeping you warm, this jacket also repels wind and water. It has mechanically closed external nylon fibers to make it highly wind resistant. Meanwhile, a water repellent finish allows rain to just roll off the surface. When the temperature suddenly gets hot, a couple of massive zipped side vents that run from the bottom hem up to near the armpits help you cool down.

Vollebak’s Race to Zero Puffer boasts a packable system. A zero-shaped pocket at the bottom serves as a storage pouch when turned inside out. It’s where you push the jacket into until it packs small. Once done, you can stuff the jacket inside your bag or hang it via an integrated bungee hanging loop.

