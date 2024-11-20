LV is one of the top luxury brands in the world. Given its lofty status in the industry, extravagant marketing gimmicks are not out of the question. Its flagship shop in New York City is currently undergoing some renovations and doing so is the flashiest way possible. Nonetheless, it’s business as usual courtesy of a temporary retail establishment located nearby

In lieu of cautionary signage indicating ongoing construction, the building at the corner of East 57th Street and 5th Avenue is flaunting a dazzling facade. In a bold move, the exterior now resembles LV’s signature luggage. Specifically, you’re looking at a stack of six trunks brimming with intricate details. These include metallic elements, a monogram canvas, handles, rivets, and more.

Distinct aesthetic nuances are all by LVMH’s team and are a tribute to the classic Trianon Grey style. The official press release notes, “It is finished with the classic detailing synonymous with Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire including handles, signature locks, and silver hardware rendered in chrome-plated, laser-cut steel.” Light strips run along the edges to illuminate the tower at night.

Elsewhere, patrons can still splurge for the fashion house’s opulent catalog at 6 East 75th Street. Inside the five-story store, you can find fantastic sculptures by famed Japanese architect Shohei Shigematsu in collaboration with the Office of Metropolitan Architecture (OMA).

Visitors can also indulge in culinary delights such as chocolates and whatever the LV café offers for the day. Those who are in The Big Apple should drop by now as the pop-up location will close its doors once the original branch opens theirs. Thus, Louis Vuitton ensures people can still splurge for extravagant gifts this holiday season.

