Whenever global brands in various industries call on Hiroshi Fujiwara to lend his creative take on things, the results often exceed expectations. After collaborating with Nike for a custom take on an iconic silhouette — the Air Zoom Spiridon x Fragment, he’s working with Maserati once again. The latest tie-up is for the Fuoriserie By collection, which features the MC20 Cielo as the blank canvas.

Sources say the name is just fancy talk for the Trident customization service. By now, most of you are already aware of premium personalization programs from prominent marques. Given the wealthy have an almost endless supply of money to burn, it’s why platforms like the Fuoriserie By series exist in the first place.

We can’t help but recall the 2021 venture between Maserati and Fragment for the Ghibli sedan. These special editions were offered in two bespoke styles: Operabianca (white) and Operanera (black). The new project with FRGMT presents the same chromatic duo. However, it now labels each as Bianco Audace and Nero Vulcano, respectively.

Instead of subtle co-branding, the Italian supercar outfit gives Fujiwara a bit more freedom. As such he opts to slap on the Fragment Design double lightning bolt emblem prominently. You can see it adorn the tonneau cover of the high-performance cabriolet. Meanwhile, the cockpit boasts six-way power seats upholstered in leather with contrast stitching and Maserati’s Trident embroidered on the headrests.

Every unit under the Fuoriserie By Fragment Design is outfitted with the standard Nettuno V6. “Our wish here is for clients to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati,” said Maserati head of design Klaus Busse. There’s no word on the number of examples for these limited-edition MC20 Cielos.

Images courtesy of Maserati/Fragment Design