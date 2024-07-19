Porsche’s lifestyle brand enjoys an ever-growing following from automotive enthusiasts and the average fashion-oriented gentlemen. Its catalog regularly refreshes with revamped products and a cycle of exclusive releases. So far, 2024 has been awesome for watch enthusiasts, and the arrival of the Chronograph 1 Limited Edition for HODINKEE makes it even better.

The New York City-based watch publication occasionally partners with renowned watchmakers to curate special variants of their popular references. A couple of collaborative timepieces we featured before include a G-SHOCK 5600 and a Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium.

Our readers should know by now that we have a particular preference for understated aesthetics and darker colorways. It just so happens the Chronograph 1 Limited Edition for HODINKEE flaunts a bold blackout hue. Its round case measures approximately 40.8 mm x 14.15 mm with a 20 mm lug width.

This timekeeping instrument is primarily crafted out of titanium with a stunning coat of matte black titanium carbide. Porsche Design applies this to almost every major component of the Chronograph 1 Limited Edition for HODINKEE save for the case back. There you’ll also see the co-brand signature, serialization, and other cool details.

Underneath is the Porsche Design Calibre WERK 01.140. This sophisticated self-winding movement is even themed accordingly with parts in black like the rotor. Next is the black dial with a 30-minute counter at 12 o’clock, a running seconds at 9 o’clock, and a 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock.

Meanwhile, wearers can toggle the settings of the day/date wheel at 3 o’clock to show the script in English or Japanese. The tachymeter scale rendered in a legacy-spec “1 Mile” graphic rehaut adorns the outer flange. Finally, a classic touch on the Chronograph 1 Limited Edition for HODINKEE comes from the beige Super-LumiNova lume.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design/HODINKEE