Choosing a new pair of sneakers is a straightforward process. Take a look at the options available and pick what appeals to you. However, it’s more nuanced than you think. For example, we need to consider comfort, cushioning, and purpose. If you need an ergonomic silhouette designed as a dapper daily driver, check out HOKA’s latest Project Transport.

These sleek kicks are available in three colorways: Carbon Black/Black, Stardust/Satellite Grey, and Deep Umber/Antique. The first is a stealthy style, while the second is great for fans of tonal shades. Lastly, the third flaunts a military-inspired aesthetic. So far, HOKA’s chromatic combinations are all equally appealing.

As for the sizes, it starts with 4.5 as the smallest and peaks at 14, which is adequate coverage. The Project Transport features a multi-material upper to deliver a mix of breathability, water resistance, durability, and flexibility. It starts with a shrouded ripstop as the base, hot melt webbing decorative elements, and a protective TPU film.

For some texture, HOKA adds synthetic leather overlays on the toes, midfoot, and collar. To bolster moisture protection, the upper receives a PFC-free treatment. Reflective detailing also adorns the toebox, midfoot, and heel to keep users visible at night.

Round laces with a cord lock and a semi-locking zipper form the closure system, while a 35% sugarcane EVA foam midsole provides stability and cushions your steps. The Project Transport touts superior grip and traction courtesy of its Vibram Ecostep Evo outsole. Overall, HOKA is “keeping the comfort and versatility of the original commuter-friendly trainer.”

Images courtesy of HOKA