With the haute horlogerie scene still reeling from Richard Mille’s collaboration with Ferrari for one of the world’s thinnest mechanical watches, we’re in for another treat. It looks like the luxury watchmaker has stealthily launched a new reference. According to insiders, the RM72-01 ‘Charles Leclerc’ edition is exclusively limited to 150 examples.

To have Richard Mille design a timepiece in your name is a rare honor. Nevertheless, given that the Ferrari Formula One driver is already its brand ambassador, this makes a lot of sense. Although there was barely any publicity before its release, you can bet all the right people knew about it beforehand.

Retailing for approximately $330,000, the RM72-01 ‘Charles Leclerc’ is a fashion statement only a few can afford. Bearing a resemblance to a peppermint stick candy, the 34.4 mm x 47.34 mm x 11.68 mm tonneau case is actually white quartz TPT with red accents. Along with black components, the vibrant color scheme also adorns the open-work dial.

Its triangular hour markers, minute track, and tachymeter scale appear on the flange. Fans of the driver also point out the subtle details that are easy to miss. You can spot it on the 24-hour sub-counter as the number 16 is in blue, and the font is purportedly what Ferrari uses on their race cars. The chronograph runs on an in-house RM Caliber CRMC-1.

This automatic movement measures 29.10 mm x 31.25 mm x 6.05 mm and boasts a 50-hour power reserve. Furthermore, it features 39 jewels and a frequency of 28,800 vph. Other notable details include the platinum rotor and ceramic bearings. Richard Mille pairs the RM72-01 ‘Charles Leclerc’ with a white rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille