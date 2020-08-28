Not long ago, we had the pleasure of showcasing a couple of outstanding timepieces form Perrelet. Among the two, perhaps the most striking was the limited-edition Turbine Camo as flaunts a unique presentation. However, at approximately $5,690, it might be too steep for most folk. If what you’re after is something with aviation undertones, The Zinvo Blade Titan might be something worth considering. Drawing inspiration from a jet turbine, this wristwatch does flaunt a unique aesthetic.

The Perrelet offering has a different approach wherein the blades spin along with the oscillating weight of its automatic movement. Zinvo, on the other hand, delivers a more dynamic element even when the user’s wrist is not in motion. You see, the instead of your typical second hand, the Blade Titan uses a titanium 1-second spin turbine system instead.

44 mm x 12 mm case is fashioned out of titanium with a military green plating to give an attractive satin finish. This extends to the lugs, while the crown and flange are in black with a similar finish. Instead of Arabic or Roman numerals, the hour markers circular cutouts. To match the style, the dial features a spiral pattern that makes it look like a jet turbine spinning slowly in idle.

As for the hour and minute hands, these sit behind the turbines of the Blade Titan and just peek out of the edges. Meanwhile, low-light visibility is not a problem thanks to the Super Lumme coatings. Zinvo is using a reliable Seiko NH35 automatic movement. Finally, a 24 mm two-tone silicone strap with metal buckle holds it in place.

Images courtesy of Zinvo