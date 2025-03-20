For an illustrious brand like Leica, tech trends like instant cameras are not exactly their bread and butter. However, it would be a wasted opportunity to ignore the demand for such a gadget. Thus, the manufacturer is catering to the market with its SOFORT 2 — what it calls a hybrid instant camera. Typically available in white, red, and black, it’s getting a collaborative version called the Leica x Moncler SOFORT 2.

From a design, feature, and technological specification standpoint, this model matches the Germang imaging firm’s standard unit. Reports reveal only 100 examples of the shooter are up for grabs. The big reveal was part of the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 event.

Aside from models showcasing stylish apparel and accessories, nobody would have guessed a camera would also make an appearance. The Leica x Moncler SOFORT 2 arrives decked in an almost tonal white colorway. Then the stylized letter “M” with a rooster emblem of the fashion label appears at the bottom right.

Meanwhile, it sports a gray band near the top where the model name, the iconic Red Dot, the selfie mirror, a secondary shutter button, status LED, and the flash module, for contrast. Additionally, components in black likewise break the otherwise monochromic shades.

At the top of each Leica x Moncler SOFORT 2 is the script that reads, “MONCLER GRENOBLE COURCHEVEL 2025.” Many photography enthusiasts can recall this is not the first partnership between the two brands.

According to the product page, the Leica x Moncler SOFORT “combines digital moments with the enduring analog world. With a high-quality, clean, and minimalistic design, seamless connectivity, and many creative features, this hybrid instant camera is a stylish and playful companion to keep by your side.”

Images courtesy of Leica