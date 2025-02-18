After making a name for itself in the watchmaking scene with ridiculously slim 1.70 mm Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, BVLGARI is collaborating with another luxury horological company. Together with MB&F, they are crafting an exclusive number of timepieces under the Serpenti name. Buyers can choose between three variants of the exquisite accessory.

It has been several years since smartwatches and fitness trackers have taken a huge chunk of the market. Nonetheless, the appeal of these mechanical masterpieces never wavered. As long as there is a demand for haute horlogerie, sophisticated and opulent creations like Serpenti will continue to come out.

The collection features three distinct cosmetic styles. For now, here are the specifications the trio share. Each example flaunts a case with a mesmerizing form factor. Sources tell us the sculptural silhouette was curated by Maximilian Büsser and Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani.

Resembling a snake’s head, it measures 53 mm x 39 mm x 18 mm. Instead of your typical dial, MB&F and BVLGARI design the Serpenti with five windows covered with sapphire crystals. Two aluminum domes represent the hours and minutes. A 14 mm flying balance wheel acts the brain.

Meanwhile, the aperture flanked by two crowns (11 o’clock for winding and 1 o’clock for adjusting the time) flaunts automotive influences. It’s like the one you find on a mid-engine supercar. Beneath is an exhibition case back where the magnificent craftsmanship of its bespoke, in-house, hand-wound caliber with a 45-hour power reserve.

All indices and markings are coated with Super-LumiNova pigment for visibility in the dark. The Serpenti is available in red gold/green, stainless steel black PVD/red, and titanium/blue. Each version is limited to 33 units and comes with a rubber strap and Ardillion buckle.

Images courtesy of MB&F/BVLGARI