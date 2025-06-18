The applications for 3D printing technology now encompass industries we wouldn’t have thought of back then. Its usage now goes beyond prototyping. Depending on what a business needs, there are modular systems to handle all types of fabrication tasks. In the case of Nike, what we have here is reportedly the production version of its Air Max 1000.

We first heard about this forward-thinking venture last year. After months of radio silence, insiders are finally hinting at its impending release in 2025. So far, we have yet to nail down the exact date, but it should ship out and hit retailers sometime in summer. Furthermore, the sneakers are internally listed as SKU: HV0234-100

So far, the expected retail pricing might be around $210. A press release from late 2024 stated: “Through the pairing of creatives and innovators with advanced digital tools, Nike has reimagined the Air Max 1 to create the 3D-printed Air Max 1000.” The prototype showcased at ComplexCon was a deep shade of red, but what’s on the way is dubbed “Oatmeal.”

Specifically, the official colorway is Oatmeal/White/Total Orange. Zellerfeld shares its 3D-printing expertise to turn this striking silhouette into reality. The contrasting patterns of the upper, midsole, and outsole are only achievable via precision digital molding. Overall, the seamless construction is a distinctive aesthetic.

Notable decorative elements include the debossed Swoosh logos on the midfoot, vamp, and the heel section of the outsole. Next is the Air branding on the heel counters. To contrast with the otherwise tonal hue are the orange Air units with graphics in white that read “Air Max 1000” on one side and “FUTURE” with a “Bowerman” signature on the other.

Images courtesy of Nike