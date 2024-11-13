Late last month, G-SHOCK dropped the MRGB2100B-1A — a blackout CasiOak inspired by the Japanese art of wood joinery called kigumi. At this point, Casio is just spoiling us by releasing another variant in a vibrant brushed metal tone. As part of the MR-G lineup, the MRGB2100D-1A is a premium timepiece that is also remarkably durable.

For years, Casio’s G-SHOCK branding has maintained a reputation for incredibly tough timekeeping instruments. Innovation never wavered as the all-digital MR-G catalog eventually incorporated mechanical components in succeeding references. Thus, wearers expect nothing short of an artisanal level of craftsmanship from their wristwatch.

Although we would still choose the stealthier sibling of the MRGB2100D-1A, this fresh entry is just as elegant. G-SHOCK delivers a dazzling accessory with a 49.5 mm x 44.4 mm x 13.6 mm Ti64 titanium alloy case. Meanwhile, the top of its octagonal fixed bezel is fashioned from COBARION an alloy with a sheen likened to platinum.

It ships with a DAT55G titanium alloy bracelet which straps to your wrist via a single-press three-fold clasp closure. The MRGB2100D-1A weighs around 122 grams and is water-resistant up to 656 feet. Moreover, its proprietary design and engineering guarantees exceptional impact and magnetic resistance.

Similar to the darker CasiOak earlier, the dial flaunts an intricate latticework pattern. G-SHOCK points out that the openings allow light to pass through and recharge the batteries. A date aperture is at 3 o’clock, while a weekday indicator sub-dial sits between 7 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

The MRGB2100D-1A’s applied baton hour markers and skeleton hands appear to have a coat of lume for low-light visibility along with the Super Illuminator LED. This G-SHOCK MR-G would make an excellent gift for loved ones this holiday season.

Images courtesy of G-SHOCK/Casio