For those who seek a stunning mechanical accessory to accompany their outfit, there is no shortage of high-end watches out there. Unfortunately, the craftsmanship and performance come at a prohibitive cost for most of us. Meanwhile, those who possess a soul for adventure require something more robust. Nevertheless, if the activity involves a lot of time being underwater, a timepiece such as the Reverie Diver should meet your needs.

Don’t worry, because it’s not going to break the bank. It is deceiving how this elegant diver’s watch manages to deliver a stunning design and yet remain accessible for most folk. We’re not kidding as the watchmaker is currently offering the Diver for only $360 for a limited time only. Even without the discount, its original retail price is at $500, which is not bad for the quality it promises.

For those who are not familiar with the brand, Reverie is a Singapore-based company established in 2014. Despite being fairly new to the watchmaking industry, it has been producing remarkable watches over the years. The latest one – the Diver – is currently on Kickstarter and appears to be ready for production. It is the 4th collection from Reverie and claims to be one of the slimmest dive watches out there.

The Diver sports a 40 mm stainless steel case with a uni-directional rotating bezel. Its main attraction – according to Reverie – is the guilloché etchings of its dial. For low-light visibility, the hands use a blue Super LumiNova coating, which sets it apart from the coating on the hour markers which glow green. Powering the complications is a self-winding Miyota movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Owners can even marvel at the rotor through the open case back as it boasts intricate Seigaiha pattern engravings.

