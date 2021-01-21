If you regularly read up on the latest fitness crazes, its likely ketogenic or keto diets are on list. So far, a lot of people are finding success following the tenets of experts who have documented their transformation. Many liken it to Atkins on steroids as you strive to keep your intake of carbohydrates to a bare minimum – below 20 grams or no more than 50 grams. Likewise, sugar is the enemy, which is why we’re going to talk about Zevia Energy.

Based on personal experience, it is somehow easier to give up most sources of carbs such as pasta, bread, rice, and others. However, for some of us with a sweet tooth, it can be a nightmare. Thankfully, most companies have caught on to the fad and now offer more sugar-free alternatives. Zevia Energy is supposedly a great option to replace your go-to energy drink. This is great when you want a keto-friendly perk-me-up aside from black coffee.

Given the controversy surrounding certain artificial sweeteners, consumers are switching to safer options like erythritol, monk fruit extract, and stevia. The latter is exactly what Zevia Energy uses to sate your thirst for the sweet stuff. In fact, the name is a clever portmanteau of zero-calorie and stevia.

Down one of these and feel the buzz as each can delivers 120 mg of organic caffeine through your system. That’s way more than what you get from a typical can of other energy drinks or a cup of java. Zevia Energy is available in four flavors: Mango/Ginger. Raspberry/Lime, Kōla (Cola), and Grapefruit. Each can holds 12 fluid ounces of the sugar-free beverage.

Images courtesy of Zevia