Do you like tequila? If so, what brands have you sampled, and which ones do you regularly resupply? Recent sales reports reveal drinkers are fascinated with Cristalino, a type most distilleries eagerly cater to. Meanwhile, those who prefer something traditional yet unique should give Ayate Añejo a shot.

Like every other spirit, the aging process is essential for this blend. As the name suggests, the tequila matures between one to three years to develop its distinct character. Anyway, what truly makes the release special are the parties behind the label.

At the helm is winemaker Dave Phinney of Orin Swift Cellars and The Prisoner Wine Company fame. The other is Casa Ramirez as the source of tequila that then spends time in several types of casks. As you can see, whiskey is not the only booze that benefits from this.

According to reports, the Ayate Añejo first stays inside American oak containers for two months. The next step indicates another four months in French oak barrels, before the liquid finally goes into Chardonnay wine barrels for the final six months.

The distillery in Guanajuato then bottles the Ayate Añejo at 80 proof. Both parties claim the combination of agave and grapes results in a delightful drink. For presentation, the tequila ships inside a thick-bottom square bottle alongisde a glass stopper.

Its branding renders the middle “A” in dazzling gold to turn it into a stylish display piece in any liquoir cabinet. Ayate Añejo tasting notes include, dry oak, caramel, honey, and butterscotch. If these sound tasty, hurry and grab a couple right now.

Images courtesy of Dave Chinney/Casa Ramirez