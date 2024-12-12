For the past few days, we’ve been sharing awesome gear for people who are due to hit the slopes this season. Those who have other activities in mind need not worry, as District Vision and New Balance have dropped a new pair of shoes for this season’s adventures. Step out of your comfort zone and push forward with Hierro V8.

Running on flat surfaces is already an intense workout for the average person, but others are craving a challenge. A regular pair of running sneakers is durable enough for urban environments, but the trails are a totally different story. Given the dynamic changes in terrain and unpredictable weather conditions, you’ll something a little more robust than usual.

Slip on these trail running shoes and immediately feel the difference. The collaboration between New Balance and District Vision not only delivers performance, comfort, and protection but also a dash of sustainability. Almost every sports apparel company is gradually adopting eco-friendly manufacturing technologies.

For Hierro V8, New Balance incorporates a proprietary recycled compound it calls ReGrind. They’re apparently sourcing it from running shoe soles and car tires then layering it over a mesh upper. These prints are not purely aesthetic as they bolster sections prone to wear and tear. Flat laces thread through eyelets reinforced with eyestays and over a mesh tongue.

Signatures that adorn the trail running shoes include the oversized woven co-brand tongue tag, an “N” logo with a red dot, and a District Vision script near the heel. Cushioning every step and making contact with the ground is Vibram EcoStep Natural sole. It’s fabricated out of 90% petroleum-free materials. The Hierro V8 is available in Black or Bone colorways.

Images courtesy of District Vision/New Balance