Established medical practices continuously develop and can even change as innovative procedures become mainstream. For example, flossing with a filament such as nylon or silk was the norm back then. People did it to remove food or dental plaque between teeth that a toothbrush could not normally reach. These days, devices like the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 are a more effective option.

Most of us take our oral health for granted and believe you just need to brush with toothpaste and gargle with mouthwash. Despite religiously following this routine, many are still developing cavities and gum problems. According to studies, it’s likely due to debris that sticks to the interdental spaces.

Traditional flossing helps but can cause bleeding or injury if done improperly. Water flossers are gentler and can quickly dislodge food, The Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 is a portable oral irrigator with a Quad Stream tip. This provides more coverage than what other models can for quicker cleanup sessions.

According to Philips, the technology generates four water jets to penetrate deep into the gumline and flush away particles. Unlike the competition, it uses a built-in battery for cordless freedom. No more tangled wires to limit your range of movement so you can clean with precision. A full charge lasts up to 14 days.

No interruptions during your flossing sessions as the reservoir holds up to 8 fluid ounces of water. Additionally, the ergonomic neck is comfortable to grip, while the buttons are just within reach of your thumb. The Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 supports two flossing modes and three intensities. Tweak the settings to see what works for you.

Images courtesy of Philips