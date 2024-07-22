What oral care routine do you guys follow? Traditionally, most people brush their teeth, floss, and gargle with mouthwash. Furthermore, a regular visit to the dentist can greatly help preserve your pearly whites for years to come. Lately, we’ve noticed an uptick in users who have switched from old-school methods to water flossers like the AQUARIUS.

This seems like a solid option if you’re interested. So far, we’ve mostly featured various types of toothbrushes and the only water flosser was the Bitvae C2. The latter is a handheld type with a built-in water reservoir at the bottom. In contrast, what Waterpik offers may not be as compact, yet it’s more powerful than other models in the same category.

In fact, the manufacturer is marketing the AQUARIUS as a professional-grade oral irrigator. For those wondering, there are individuals with sensitive gums who find flossing the classic way unbearable. Waterpik has been in the business for quite some time now and understands almost every aspect of dental hygiene.

With more than 700 patents globally, this SKU benefits from cutting-edge technology. The AQUARIUS is available in a variety of colors such as white, blue, black, and gray. Toggle between 10 pressure settings and two pulse modes. The water tank holds up to 22 ounces, while the handle is compatible with different types of flosser tips.

Test results purportedly show that the AQUARIUS can remove up to 99.9% of plaque. Moreover, it’s safe for people with braces and dental implants. The list includes veneers, bridges, and crowns. The 360-degree rotating mechanism allows it to reach every surface of your teeth.

Images courtesy of Waterpik