Over the years, OREO has collaborated with celebrities, and movie and TV companies on special edition flavors. But this is the first time in the loved brand’s over a hundred-year history to feature a twisted creme between the cookies with its Post Malone OREO Cookies.

Chocolate, banana, strawberry, and vanilla…These are just some of the common flavors released thus far by the iconic cookie brand. But its collaboration with the artist brings a couple of new flavors — a mix of salted caramel and shortbread flavors in the creme. The creme sits between one traditional chocolate Oreo cookie and one golden Oreo cookie.

And just like the Star Wars-themed Oreo cookie released last year, the Post Malone OREO Cookies also have distinctive embossed patterns. Each cookie will have one of nine different patterns handpicked by the singer himself and inspired by his life and career. They range from Oreo x Post vinyl records to tributes to his various albums.

There are nods to his music, like a sunflower, a pick-up truck, a saw blade, a knight, and a butterfly. Moreover, the cookies come in special packaging and each pack features a handwritten signed note from Malone. In a statement, Posty said that the flavor shows off his different sides, which was important to him.

He shared: “We tried like 50 different combinations. I’ve been really into salted caramel lately, so I knew that had to be part of it.” Of the Post Malone OREO Cookies, he said the “shortbread balanced out the flavor and made the perfect twist.” He added: “The twist is by far my favorite part. When I couldn’t decide between classic chocolate and the golden cookie, we said, ‘Why not do both?’ That was a fun day of work.” The new flavor hits shelves on Feb. 3.

