The automotive industry is a prominent proponent of sustainability, with an aggressive call for electrification. It’s reasonable given emissions from internal combustion engines and fossil fuels account for a huge chunk of the world’s carbon footprint. Likewise, there is also a push for eco-friendly innovations by sportswear companies like Nike. To illustrate, check out the Grind Dumbbell.

It turns out there is more to strength training than just an attractive physique. The latter is one of the more favorable outcomes when we incorporate weights into our workout regimen. The longstanding belief is that cardio exercises are key to fat loss, but studies say otherwise. It appears an increase in muscle mass also enhances our metabolic rate.

With this in mind, let’s find out what Nike’s new Grind Dumbbell offers over the competition. If space is a premium where you live, then we recommend an adjustable set as the more practical solution. However, if there’s enough room for a standard setup, there are fifteen weight options available. Keep in mind these are sold in sets of two.

To minimize waste that ends up in landfills, 20% of the construction uses recycled materials from the brand’s footwear manufacturing process. Instead of the regular round shape, the Grind Dumbbells feature a hexagonal form factor. The flat surfaces prevent rolling, while the sculpted edges enhance ergonomics and safety.

Elsewhere, the strategic placement of knurling on the ergonomic handles makes them easy to grip and control. Nike is using chrome-plated steel for superior corrosion resistance. Each Grind Dumbbell is adorned with the iconic Swoosh logo and its corresponding weight. So far, these are only available in a speckled gray colorway.

Images courtesy of Nike