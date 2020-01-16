The Zero Grid Passport Wallet is a compact organizer that keeps your cards, money, passport, and other important documents secure. It keeps everything in one place so you can easily access your travel essentials even when on the go.

It can hold up to 10 cards, your I.D., money and plane tickets and even comes with a small metal pen inside the travel documents compartment for days when you need to sign some documents. This handy zippered wallet not just keeps your cards and documents in one place. It also prevents data theft using a built-in RFID-blocking system, making it safe to use on international travels. The RFID does not interfere with your cell phone service but only blocks unauthorized scanning of your cards and passports.

The Zero Grid Passport Wallet makes travelling convenient because its durable YKK zippers allow for easy access to the passport. You don’t have to remove the passport to open the wallet. Instead, it stays in place so you can easily show it to security or to get stamped and stow away afterwards. It is also lightweight at just 6.3 ounces and compact at 5 inches.

Despite it being a passport wallet, it is also feasible to bring to the gym or other outdoor activities. Constructed from durable ripstop nylon material, it is water-resistant, tear-proof, stain-resistant, and puncture-proof.

The Zero Grid Passport Wallet keeps you stress-free during your travels. A partnership with ReturnMe, the world’s largest lost and found company, gives customers with two lost and found tags that they can use to track their items. Return Me will help return the lost items to the customers.

Images courtesy of Zero Grid