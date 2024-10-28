Whether you’re left handed, right handed, or ambidextrous, the Artisan Cutlery Kami folder caters to all three. It’s comfortable to hold and use and offers versatile functionality and an attractive silhouette.

This pocket knife designed by Dirk Pinkerton adjusts to the need at hand with it dual blade deployment. You can use the thumb disk or the rear flipper to bring out the sand polished recurve drop point blade crafted from S35VN steel for toughness and great edge retention. The drop point and recurve blade combo, plus clocking the blade at 3.78″ long and 0.13″ thick, makes this knife work for just about any indoor or outdoor tasks.

Be it for bushcraft, slicing, cutting, shaving, and for other fine detail work. The Artisan Cutlery Kami knife’s ceramic ball bearing allows the blade to move smoothly and swiftly in and out. While a frame lock secures it in place during and after use. So you can forget about the accidental nicks or cuts while it’s in storage or in use.

Moreover, there’s the gorgeous scale that adds a touch of modern ruggedness to the overall silhouette. There are two different handles: titanium and textured OD micarta. The former comes with a titanium pocket clip while a pocket clip, backspacer, and pivot collar all crafted from iridescent titanium Damascus highlight the latter handle.

The Artisan Cutlery Kami in OD micarta lends a classic appeal, one that’s ready for the backcountry. Whereas, the titanium handle deserves a spot in your pocket knife collection if you don’t wish to tamper with its sleek aesthetic. Regardless, both come with dual blade openers: flipper or thumb disk so you can pick which one suits you best. When closed, this folder is just 4.65″ long and weighs 5.04oz making it very compact and portable.

Images courtesy of Artisan Cutlery