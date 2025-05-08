Everyday carry pens are not made equal. Some come in cheap plastic tubes with ink cartridges, while others offer both magnificent form and function. Tacray’s Spinium falls in the latter category. It beautifully merges style and substance, serving not just as a writing tool but also as a fidget toy.

This tough-as-nails pen boasts a lightweight yet tough shell CNC-machined from Grade 5 (TC4) titanium alloy, for high strength, durability, and superior corrosion resistance. Even the pocket clip uses the same material. The clip also has a refined surface texture to minimize sliding during extraction or when clipped to paper.

Tacray’s Spinium features a dual-action-bolt-style deployment that is easy as it is fun to use. It even has a silent spinner mounted on the crown to occupy idle minutes. The spinner has an ultra-hard zirconia ceramic bead in pure black finish that offers visual delight. A click, slide, flick, and spin, and you have a versatile tool that can write smoothly and also great for fidgeters.

At the heart of this pen is the renowned German Schmidt EasyFlow9000M refill, which offers smooth, consistent ink flow every time you write. It is also compatible with all the 98mm length G2 action pen refills. But functionality aside, this pen oozes appeal with its striking colors and textures.

Ditch the monotony of black and light grey for something that dazzles the eye. Tacray’s Spinium is available in Classic Titanium Grey, Blue, and Rose Red colorways. The blue and red underwent professional anodizing process so its vibrant color doesn’t fade over time. Adding tactile feel aside from the fidget spinner are the two textures: DragonScale or Mech, both precision CNC-machined for an impressive visual impact while enhancing grip friction for a secure, comfortable hold.

Images courtesy of Tacray