Leatherman never disappoints when it comes to bailing you out from tricky situations that call for a handyman. Whether it’s tightening or loosening screws, cutting stubborn ropes, and more, the company has crafted several efficient multi-tools. Take the Leatherman Rebar for instance, which packs an amazing 17 uses in a sleek and compact design.

It’s safe to say that you can ditch the toolbox with this EDC as it packs your most-used utility tools. It can get the toughest jobs done with its strong construction while remaining comfortable to use. Its design pays homage to the iconic box-like shape found in Tim Leatherman’s OG PST design.

This new Leatherman Rebar design does not sacrifice quality and functionality despite it being smaller and slimmer than its predecessor. It measures 4″ when closed, 5.5″ wide, 9.5″ tall, and weighs at 6.7 oz. Despite its compact size, it underwent rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand nearly any situation possible.

The Leatherman Rebar multi-tool packs handy tools at a pocket-friendly size. These include a needlenose and regular pliers, an electrical crimper, and a wire stripper. It also offers an awl with thread loop, a ruler, a 420HC straight and serrated knife, along with a wood and metal file, a Phillips, large, and small screwdrivers, and a bottle and can opener. It also boasts a removable/replaceable wire/hard-wire cutters, which is a first for a 4-inch tool from Leatherman.

For safety and storage, the Leatherman Rebar comes with its own MOLLE sheath. This great multi-tool even comes in different colorways to match your preference namely Coyote Tan, Stainless Steel, and the handsome Black.

