On average, guys typically bring their wallets, keys, smartphones, and perhaps a few EDC tools for good measure. Everything else goes into our pockets unless we need other stuff for work, recreation, or fitness routines. At the end of the day, the items are usually placed somewhere we can easily remember. To help you declutter, Holme & Hadfield presents The Hub.

There are days when we’re already out the door, but suddenly find out we forgot something at home. It happens to the best of us and is easy to brush off, but can be problematic in certain scenarios. Hence, a practical approach would be to use an organizer like a tray or anything built for such a purpose.

Whether on your nightstand or entryway furniture, The Hub is a classy and versatile storage solution. It measures 9.5″ x 5″ x 6.5″ and weighs 2.84 lbs. Available in black or mahogany colors, it’s built out of solid wood to make a stylish statement in any room. Here’s what it can hold.

Starting with the exterior, the top features a felt-lined tray, a watch pillar, and two charging slots for your devices. Holme & Hadfield shows it can ideally accommodate a handset and a charging case for TWS earbuds. A hole and grooves at the base keep the wires in place and out of sight.

Next is the drawer with partitions to store the things you may want to hide from sight like a pocket knife, wallet, keys, and more. The Hub is an excellent gift idea for loved ones this holiday season. Nevertheless, you should also get one for personal use at home or at the office.

Images courtesy of Holme & Hadfield