Following the success of its first knife the Rigger in 2017, famed firearms accessory firm Magpul is back with a second blade design. This time, the company borrowed its proven injection-molded polymer construction to craft the Breslau.

But instead of plastic, Magpul uses metal to craft the blade for this pocket knife. It uses an innovative technique called Metal Injection Molding (MIM for short), which functions similarly to plastic injection molding. Powdered metal gets mixed with a binder and then the mixture is shaped and solidified into a mold. This method cuts down on production costs and manufacturing wastes due to the absence of metal bits milled off.

Magpul used the MIM technique to craft the blade of the Breslau, its locking mechanism, and its 3D tip-up deep-carry pocket clip. For this folder, the popular CPM S35VN stainless steel blade is reconfigured into its MIM version called “MVNS35,” It offers better edge retention than CPM S35VN.

Meanwhile, the company used its trusted injection-molded polymer construction and stainless steel liners for the handle. Aside from the innovative blade material, Magpul used a new proprietary “Lug Lock” locking mechanism on this pocket knife. It features an AXIS-style setup placed lower in the handle so it securely interfaces with the blade.

The blade is a pokey Wharncliffe with a hollow-to-flat grind and measures 0.12” thick and 2.94″ long. It uses a flipper tab for swift and easy deployment. A built-in friction reduction system at the pivot ensures a grippy hold. The Magpul Breslau clocks in at an overall length of 7.38″ and weight of 3.61 oz.

Images courtesy of Magpul