Benchmade revamped its Warren Osborne-designed Barrage pocketknife with a couple of head-turning features. These include new colors on the handle and high-quality blade steel, enhancing its form and function.

If this folder isn’t a workhorse already, Benchmade decided to up the blade durability and strength from 154CM stainless steel to CPM-S30V. It’s a premium-grade steel boasting excellent toughness and resistance to wear and corrosion. It also maintains a great edge and is relatively easy to sharpen for all-day action.

Meanwhile, this revamped Barrage folder gets a couple of new handle treatments both crafted from milled Richlite. One comes in a Blue Canyon colorway, boasting a handsome matte finish complemented by a couple of contrasting elements. Namely the anodized thumb stud in a flat dark earth colorway and a satin-finished split-arrow pocket clip.

There’s also the Redstone colorway, which as its name suggests, comes in a deep red hue. The red tone stands out against its accompanying anodized burnt copper thumb stud and dark copper PVD pocket clip. Both iterations feature the CPM-S30V stainless steel blade, with the Redstone getting a Ceratoke coating on the blade as well for easy shedding of food residue.

The drop point blade of the Barrage pocketknife clocks in at a formidable length of 3.6″ and swiftly and easily deploys via Benchmade’s patented AXIS Assist rapid-release method. These knives are also clearly not inconspicuous even when folded. Each measures 4.79″ long when closed and 8.45″ when opened. They also have a comfortable heft at 4.45oz each. Despite these, the upgrades make this folder a robust and reliable companion during outdoor adventures.

Images courtesy of Benchmade