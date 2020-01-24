Flashlights are a necessity especially when you’re out hiking, camping, or merely out in the dark. It’s an important EDC that people should have in their bag. But sometimes we end up sacrificing physical allure over functionality and opt for the big cumbersome ones. The YSMART 2.0 Magnetic Quick-Release Flashlight, on the other hand, provides both beauty and efficiency.

This flashlight is so tiny that you might forget you have it with you. An upgrade of its predecessor, it is lightest, more durable, brightest, smallest, and made even more convenient. It lights up in an instant when you pull it off from its magnetic keychain base. The base acts as the power on/off button and its super-strong neodymium magnetic force ensures it does not fall off regardless of where you place the flashlight. The magnet has a pulling force of 2.5kg/4.78lb and since it’s magnetic, you can stick the flashlight on any metal surface for hands-free use.

Efficiency-wise, the YSMART 2.0 Magnetic Quick-Release Flashlight boasts 100 lumens from a super-thin SMD LED bulb that can last up to 50,000 hours. Just because it’s so tiny, at just one by three centimetres, it doesn’t mean it also offers a limited lifespan. On the contrary, a construction of premium aerospace-grade aluminium or Grade 5 titanium ensures a robust and durable EDC flashlight.

Carry it anywhere and any way you want: hooked with your keys, on your belt loop, inside your wallet, you name it you can do it. The YSMART 2.0 Magnetic Quick-Release Flashlight is merely 8grams (aluminium construction) and 12g (titanium) so it doesn’t add heft.

Images courtesy of YSMART