The Ti-ONE from Clean One packs indispensable tools in a compact design no bigger than a pen. It has a cutting and craft knife, a multi-functional screwdriver, a window breaker, an eternity pen, and a ruler.

All these tools come in a robust yet lightweight titanium/stainless steel construction that’s sleek and extremely portable. It measures just 3.5″ long and 0.4″ wide and easy to use with its pen-shaped magnetic design that keeps the tools secure for efficient use.

The Ti-ONE has an eternal pen boasting a pen tip with a writing length that can reach 10,000 meters. Forget refills and keep those doodles and notes intact with this wear-resistant pen that writes smoothly regardless of the surface. The pen tip is available in 12 colors to suit your needs.

Moreover, the rotating window breaker in tungsten alloy makes great survival gear as it can effortlessly puncture cans and glass. The length of this multi-tool also has a laser-engraved surface scale for precise measurements in any task. Then there’s the multi-functional screwdriver compatible with 72 types of bits.

The Ti-One also gives you the outdoor convenience of a craft knife and cutting knife that can easily be swapped at any time. It uses nine replaceable blades that are dangerously sharp. The blades can cut paper, boxes, plastic, fruit and food, sharpen sticks, carve, and more.

Meanwhile, the screwdriver tool offers an optional external extension port for those hard-to-reach narrow and long screw holes. It features two ports to easily handle both small and large torque and an innovative L-shape design that helps boost your work. The addition of tritium tubes allow for quick visibility of the Ti-One in the dark.

Images courtesy of Clean One