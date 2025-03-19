The Gavko Leopard is Vosteed’s first collaboration with Gavko Knives’ Mike Gavac, famous for his bold and innovative designs that seamlessly blend superior craftsmanship, striking aesthetics, and robust functionality. This collab product boasts a sleek yet formidable appearance inspired by one of the ocean’s predators, the shark.

This pocketknife seamlessly merges elegance and functionality with its sharp blade and ergonomic handle. It boasts a 3.38-inch-long reverse tanto blade constructed from durable and strong M390 steel. This blade material boasts excellent edge retention and great resistance to corrosion and wear, making it ideal for tough applications and corrosive environments.

Meanwhile, Vosteed’s Gavko Leopard has three stunning handle options: two beautifully anodized titanium variations and one plain. Each handle features CNC-milled patterns inspired by the distinctive and striking markings of the leopard shark. The patterns offer aesthetic appeal and a secure grip when used in any environment, even during wet or slippery conditions.

This folder has a slender yet commanding presence that appears and feels larger than it looks. But it’s quite compact at an overall length of 7.71.” The handle measures 4.33″ long, 1.22″ wide, and 0.54″ thick. Meanwhile, the blade is 1.13″ wide and 0.16″ thick. It has a flat grind and black stonewash finish for added corrosion resistance.

Vosteed’s Gavko Leopard employs a top liner lock mechanism to keep the blade in place during and after use. The lock securely hides within the titanium handle when the knife is closed, offering a clean and minimalist appearance. A thumb slot and a caged ball-bearing system offer smooth and ambidextrous blade deployment. Its unique design and excellent functionality make this knife a stunning addition to your collection.

Images courtesy of Vosteed