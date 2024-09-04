Tekto Knives takes design cues from the legendary M70 rifle with its latest release, the Tekto A7 Zastava. This OTF knife is a collaborative product with renowned firearm manufacturer Zastava Armst. Together, they crafted a knife that boasts military-grade design and rugged durability and perfectly blends form and function..

Even just the scale on this knife alone exudes excellent craftsmanship. It stands out with its unique wooden inlays inspired by the assault rifle. Each inlay shows natural grain variations so no two knives are exactly alike, making each unique to each user. The handle is ergonomically designed to ensure a secure and comfortable grip even under intense pressure.

Meanwhile, at the core of the Tekto A7 Zastava OTF Knife is a blade that can stand the test of time. Machined from premium S35VN steel with titanium coating, it offers exceptional edge retention and corrosion resistance while being dangerously sharp. The material stays sharp and durable even under the most demanding situations.

The blade is available in both double-edged dagger and spear point configurations, making it versatile. The dagger is ideal for piercing and precise cutting tasks. Meanwhile, the spear point offers balanced strength for a variety of tactical applications. An ergonomically contoured button lock offers smooth, safe, and rapid blade deployment and refraction of the blade every time.

The Tekto A7 Zastava OTF Knife is more than just a cutting tool. The inclusion of a tungsten glass breaker on its frame makes it a reliable survival gear too. This is a portable and compact pocket knife, weighing just 3.70 oz and measuring 8.70” long when opened (blade at 3.60″ and handle at 4.90” long). This pocket knife offers a sharp, responsive, and durable cutting edge in its elegant and classic silhouette.

Images courtesy of Tekto Knives