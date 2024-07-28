In this highly-modern age, many have turned to cashless transactions, opting for cards or electronic payments instead. Hence, the decline as well in the use of traditional wallets in favor for a more minimalist design. American outfitter Dango Products has released a series of card wallets to cater to the modern needs of men and its latest product even has MagSafe compatibility.

This new release lets you redefine and streamline your everyday carry by integrating your card case with your iPhone. Its magnetic back plate affords it its MagSafe compatibility, enabling you to separate your phone from your wallet for a quick charge.

The Dango MagSafe Wallet retains the brand’s trademark alloy frame. The shell is precision-machined from aerospace-grade 6061 aluminum, making it tough yet lightweight. Likewise, the frame features a molded and stitched genuine leather compartment that snaps open and close via a metal hinge.

This compartment easily stores cards, bills, and other small EDC essentials. The wallet also doubles as a sturdy phone stand that allows for portrait or landscaped viewing with the hinged mechanism opened.

As with other wallets from the brand, the Dango MagSafe Wallet is compact and portable. It easily fits even into the back pocket of your jeans while discreetly concealing your cash and cards. It measures 4.09” x 2.75” x 0.39” and clocks in at 2.4oz, so it doesn’t add bulk and heft. This wallet also doesn’t easily come open, boasting a tight fit to secure your valuables. It is available in the colorways of Whiskey Brown with Satin Silver chassis and a Jet Black/Jet Black combination.

Images courtesy of Dango Products