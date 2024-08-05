Nitecore never disappoints when it comes to their flashlights that pack extreme brightness in a compact build just like the new Nitecore MT1C Pro. It emits a powerful 1000 lumens at a max beam distance of 360 meters (max beam density 32500 cd) in a palm-sized design.

This keychain flashlight weighs merely 80g (2.82 oz) even with the battery included and measures just 3.46″ long so it is discreet in the hands or the pocket. But it can handle everyday use even in the outdoors thanks to its sturdy shell. It’s crafted from aero-grade aluminum alloy in HA III military grade hard-anodized finish.

This durable construction makes the Nitecore MT1C Pro resistant to scratches, wears, and impacts. It can withstand impacts up to two meters. Moreover, a fully sealed structure without exposed interfaces joins the head and body to make the flashlight even more hardy than typical IP68-rated flashlights.

Per Nitecore, this new design “redefines the standard combining ultimate performance, minimal weight and size, simple operation, and superior durability.” It features advanced industrial design and optimized circuits and an intuitive, easy-to-use minimal interface for a tactical flashlight. The efficient circuit guarantees up to 16 hours of continuous use.

The Nitecore MT1C Pro operates with a single button, offers two brightness levels, and a tactical momentary-on function. It packs a high performance UHi 20 LED and operates via a NL1816R 1,600mAh rechargeable battery. This battery offers approximately 45% more capacity than typical 18350 Li-ion batteries. It recharges via A USB-C charging port and is also compatible with a CR123/ RCR123 battery for flexible swapping.

Images courtesy of Nitecore