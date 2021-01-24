BEST EDC FLASHLIGHTS
1
The first of the best EDC flashlights on our buyer guide takes us to the work of Streamlight. This product comes in a cool coyote color and looks sleek. They have manufactured a flashlight that is powerful, convenient and compact. It boasts 250 lumens, meaning you will be able to see clearly for a whopping 68 meters.
One of the best aspects of this EDC flashlight is that it houses a rechargeable battery and comes with a five-inch USB to do so. Once fully, charged this battery will last three-and-a-half hours. Forget about having to buy those ordinary batteries and choose this spectacle of a flashlight! You can gather more information on this model by clicking the supplied link just below.
Specs
- Weight 2.4oz
- Dimension 7 x 5 x 2in
- Light Source Type Bulb
- Lumen Rating 250
- Power Source USB
2
Our winner of the premium award and certainly one of the best EDC flashlights on the market comes from 5.11 Tactical. These guys have featured on many of our buyer guides covering the toughest tactical products and make a special appearance here.
They maintain their tough and sturdy reputation with this flashlight made from durable and lightweight aluminum material. The construction is also watertight, making it ideal for outdoor use. Not to forget that it is impact resistant so if you do drop it, you can be sure it will still be ready for your next shift as a security guard. It’s tested to high standards and should be your next EDC flashlight.
Specs
- Weight 0.3oz
- Dimension 1x 2 x 2in
- Light Source Type Bulb
- Lumen Rating 130
- Power Source Battery
3
You didn’t have to wait long to be confronted with the most powerful EDC flashlight on our radar. This Nitecore product has been engineered to offer a phenomenal lumen rating of 1000. Nothing will be out of sight with this powerful flashlight at your disposal.
It even has a display which tells you how bright the flashlight is currently shining. This display is part of its unorthodox design that looks modern and cool. The rechargeable battery will last a staggering 70 hours when the item is used on a low operating mode and comes complete with the USB charger. Another great feature not to miss is its locking feature. You will never turn your flashlight on without intending to with the Nitecore EDC flashlight.
Specs
- Weight 1.92oz
- Dimension 2.8 x 1.2 x 1.2in
- Light Source Type Bulb
- Lumen Rating 1000
- Power Source USB
4
If you want a compact and discreet flashlight that is especially easy to transport, you want the RovyVon EDC flashlight. Certainly one of the best EDC flashlights on the digital shelves, this model boasts 550 lumens, a two-year warranty and it is so small it can fit on your keyring.
Just because it is small does not mean it is a slouch when it comes to performance. This little EDC flashlight can illuminate dark spaces and give you clear sight up to 80-meters away. Complete with a USB charger for your convenience and you get the choice between gun gray or lucky red colors. For more information, see the link below which will take you to the best seller.
Specs
- Weight 0.32oz
- Dimension 2.1 x 0.6 x 0.6in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 550
- Power Source USB
5
A shortlist of the best EDC flashlights would not be complete without a glance at the ThruNite EDC Flashlight. This lightweight and compact item is also one of the cheapest flashlights but doesn’t sacrifice performance.
The aluminum casing protects components which will enable you to see up to 50-meters away and 120 lumens of brightness. From walking the dog on dark evenings to hiking trips and shifts at work, this flashlight will slip onto your shirt, your key ring or your backpack ready for the task. Choose from thee different settings for your needs. This product is also supplied with a reassuring two-year warranty.
Specs
- Weight 0.48oz
- Dimension 2.8 x 0.6in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 120
- Power Source Battery
6
The previous EDC flashlight may have been cheap, but this Coast G20 model is certainly the cheapest and the best value for money. If you are on a budget, then click that link below and see for yourself how quality has become affordable.
It offers users a reliable 20-meter viewing distance, perfect for security guards and alike. The flashlight is equipped with a clip that will help you keep it stored on your pocket or on a backpack for easy access. The aluminum body adds durability without making it heavy and bulks, which is also resistant to water for outdoor use. Two additional perks with this flashlight are that the batteries come included along with a whopping lifetime warranty!
Specs
- Weight 2.24oz
- Dimension 5.7 x 0.6 x 0.8in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating N/A
- Power Source Battery
7
The NEO EDC Flashlight is out of this world and offers many features that you don’t see anywhere else – even on the other best EDC flashlights. The construction of the flashlight is made from aircraft-grade anodized aluminum. This makes it exceptionally resistant to bumps and bigger impacts while also making it lightweight for frequent carry.
Two of the features on this amazing product you do not see often. The base of the flashlight is made from a magnetic material, allowing you to keep it safe and secure in your chosen place. Moreover, the lens on this flashlight incorporates a six-time zoom. You can increase and decrease the power of this LED flashlight seamlessly! Bargain? We think so!
Specs
- Weight 0.16oz
- Dimension 2.6 x 1 x 1in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating N/A
- Power Source Battery
8
Emergency responders, law enforcement agents and other personnel in similar roles – listen up. This is one of the best EDC flashlights and if you can part with a little more money, you are more than rewarded. It is crafted with top materials and anodized internally and externally to guard against corrosion and damage. It even comes equipped with a grip section that helps you stay in control when wet.
This product is certified by the National Tactical Officers Association, ensuring you that you have received a quality EDC flashlight. The light settings on this model are also second to none. You can choose from three functional settings, including a strobe feature and a powerful setting to disorientate trespassers or other criminals.
Specs
- Weight 4.8oz
- Dimension 8.9 x 4.8 x 1.5in
- Light Source Type Bulb
- Lumen Rating 320
- Power Source Battery
9
Another one of the best EDC flashlights on the market is made by Nicron. This model is somewhat similar to the model above because it also lets users choose from multiple settings. You get four on this one including a strobe function and a special SOS setting. The latter will be perfect to keep mountaineers and law enforcement protected.
This is one of the flashlights with the highest lumen rating. Depending on how you use the item, you can choose between 250 and a colossal 600 lumens. This is more than enough to keep your visibility clear up to 413-feet away. To round it off, Nicron is supplying this beam machine with a reassuring 18-month returns warranty.
Specs
- Weight 2.4oz
- Dimension 4.4 x 0.8 x 0.8in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 600
- Power Source Battery
10
Another exceptional flashlight is this model from SureFire. It is slightly more expensive than average but due to being one of the best EDC flashlights with outstanding features, it is actually amazing value for money.
From this pocket-friendly item, you get a beam that floods an area in a wide perspective, giving you improved situational awareness. You can choose a low-light function for small tasks around the campfire or brighter 250 or 650 settings to complete bigger tasks. You even have a tactical switch that initiates a strobe lighting of different intensities. The flashlight comes with the needed USB adapter to recharge its batteries.
Specs
- Weight 1.6oz
- Dimension 4.4 x 1.6 x o.1in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 650
- Power Source USB
11
If you don’t need the powerful lumens on some of the recent models featured above, you may want to choose this EDC flashlight. It is much dimmer at only 35 lumens, but it is convenient to carry after weighing very little and fits into most pockets effortlessly. You can even use this flashlight without your hands as it can be carried on your shirt using the clip, but most impressively, it has a bite grip – which is exactly what you are imagining!
What makes this one of the best EDC flashlights among men is that it is made by a US company who also offer a customer service team on home soil. It also comes supplied with the required battery and a lifetime warranty.
Specs
- Weight 0.8oz
- Dimension 7.5 x 1.5 x 1.4in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 35
- Power Source Battery
12
Back to some more powerful performers. We couldn’t leave out the Anker Bolder EDC Flashlight that offers 400 lumens to help you guard buildings, hunt down the bad guys or just to go to find the moon-lit lavatory on weekend explorations in nature. This sort of performance grants owners a considerable 100-meter beam distance which then translates into 180-meters of clear visibility.
Although the batteries aren’t supplied with this model, it does have some other convenient features not to be scoffed at. Namely, an anti-slip grip, compact dimensions making transportation even easier and short-charging times with long battery life. It’s tough and it could be yours by clicking the product link just below.
Specs
- Weight 2.08oz
- Dimension 4.9 x 1 x 1in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 400
- Power Source USB
13
The MagLite LED model is somewhat similar to the Anker Bolder flashlight. They have engineered a tubular design that is also easy to carry. This model is so small it can be fitted onto your keyring. The MagLite flashlight is aimed for generic use rather than use by employed security personnel. If you get home late from work or have had a few beers, you may need this flashlight to help you unlock house doors.
The materials that have been poured into the flashlight are made to last. They are anti-corrosive, watertight and of course exceptionally durable. Available in many colors, you can get one to match your car keys. Find out more about this EDC flashlight by clicking the link below.
Specs
- Weight 0.85oz
- Dimension 0.5 x 3.19 x 0.5in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating N/A
- Power Source Battery
14
At 453 lumens, you will be hoping that the manufacturers of this EDC flashlight placed as much thought and precision into the other aspects of its design. You’ll be glad to know they did. It’s not just pin-point lumen ratings offering unbelievable power from such a small device that you get here.
You also receive one of the best EDC flashlights that has four different brightness settings to tailor its use to your tasks – and a strobe effect for defense and SOS uses. EagleTac are a great bunch and have decided to sell their cool flashlight with the required batteries to save you the hassle. Not to forget convenient extras such as a clip and an O-ring nylon holster! Good things come in small flashlights.
Specs
- Weight N/A
- Dimension 2.9 x 0.8 x 0.8in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 453
- Power Source Battery
15
Another option for men seeking the best EDC flashlights is the Pelican Flashlight. It’s an EDC model that is as tough as tanks. Made with aerospace-grade aluminum, this is by far one of the lightest and toughest flashlights on our list. However, the makers have also added a textured area to help you grip the flashlight more easily.
Even your gran could sue this flashlight. It only takes the press of a button to start making use of all 95 lumens and it has a two-way clip attached so you can keep it secured on a jacket or a pocket. All buyers receive it with a lifetime warranty for extra peace of mind!
Specs
- Weight 4.6oz
- Dimension 4.2 x 9 x 2in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 95
- Power Source Battery
16
At 1000 lumens, this is arguably the best EDC flashlight on our buyer guide and even better is the price. You get outstanding power here without having to break open the piggy bank. It’s a rechargeable model that comes with the obvious conveniences, but it’s even more convenient than normal because it comes with a car charger included.
The military-grade exterior ensures that its inner workings are safe and protected. That’s good news because these inner components allow the flashlight t function at such impressive levels and between five different modes. You can even count on this to guide you back to base for 500 hours. Long distances covered and a long life makes this one not to miss.
Specs
- Weight 3.36oz
- Dimension 4.3 x 1 x 1.1in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 1000
- Power Source USB
17
Next under the Men’s Gear spotlight was this tactical EDC flashlight. It can perform to a brightness of 300 lumens, giving you a clear view up to 600-feet away. Not only does it come with the option of three modes; a high-powered mode, a low-powered mode for menial tasks and to save battery, and a strobe effect. It also has the ability to focus in when needed.
The product is termed tactical because it is incredibly strong. The manufacturers have said it will withstand up to nine-foot drops, while some reviewers have made claims that the run over it in their trucks and it continued to work. Although we can’t verify the latter, we can verify that the flashlight is exceptionally durable and suitable for use in all weather conditions.
Specs
- Weight 2.88oz
- Dimension 3.7 x 1 x 1in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 300
- Power Source Battery
18
If three modes and high power are what you’re looking for, you may be interested to consider the Lumintop flashlight. Despite being small enough to sit in your trouser or jacket pocket, it offers 650 lumens that can be used as preferred over four modes and a strobe mode.
One of the ways that this flashlight differs to others is through its memory mode. It will memorize your favorite setting and stick to that when turned back on. Other features and talking points include waterproof certification, impact resistance and an eyebrow-lifting five-year repairs warranty.
Specs
- Weight 1.12oz
- Dimension 3.6 x 0.7 x 0.7in
- Light Source Type Bulb
- Lumen Rating 650
- Power Source Battery
19
The UltraTac EDC flashlight has also made out shortlist of the best EDC flashlights. It has the bells and whistles most men will be looking for, including 600 lumens, multiple mode settings and impact resistance for accidental drops of five feet or below.
This model has an average battery length around 180 hours when used economically. If you need an EDC flashlight for general use or to keep in the car trunk, this is your wallet-friendly EDC flashlight. UltraTac makes choosing this flashlight even more appealing due to the free 24-month warranty in case anything should go wrong.
Specs
- Weight 0.96oz
- Dimension 3.4 x 0.7 x 0.7in
- Light Source Type Bulb
- Lumen Rating 600
- Power Source Battery
20
The Coast Rechargeable EDC Flashlight comes with five color options. This is important for your preferences but there are some price differences between them you may want to consider. One of the special features on all of the best EDC flashlights so far are the different modes. This one has these features, but it can also change the width of the beam from a wide lens to a spotlight.
The flashlight also gives owners the chance to use a regular battery or use a rechargeable battery which is supplied, along with the required USB charger, with the product! We’d get the blue one – you?
Specs
- Weight 2.56oz
- Dimension 4.9 x 1 x 1in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 185
- Power Source USB or Battery
21
We’re finishing our buyer guide with a last look at a keyring option. This model even comes with a keyring and a clip so you can use it or secure it how you prefer. It also comes in multipacks so you and all the fishing-trip guys can own the same cool flashlight. That’s the formalities. What about its functions?
It comes with waterproof certification and three modes to help you get a bespoke beam for your needs. To make operating it less hazardous, Aidier has chosen to wrap the external shell in a friction material to improve your grip.
Specs
- Weight 0.8oz
- Dimension 3 x 0.8 x 0.8in
- Light Source Type LED
- Lumen Rating 180
- Power Source Battery
Did Your Eyes Light Up?
So, how did we do? Did you find an EDC flashlight that will do the job for you? We had the pleasure of walking you through 21 of the best EDC flashlights currently around, including models from 5.11 Tactical, Surefire, Nicron and more. There were models that are so small they will fit in your pocket to more durable machines that will never let you down, all still offering exceptional transportability.
If you saw an EDC flashlight that you liked, you can check out further details and photos of it by hitting the supplied seller links. These are a great place to take a look at reviews and weigh up your options, especially if you are undecided between more than one of these flashlights. If you wanted to see some even more powerful flashlights boasting over 1000 lumens, you should check out our other dedicated flashlight guide!
The last thing to do is thank you for joining another one of our buyer guides. These guides are designed to save you time hunting through endless websites and stores. We hope you found the EDC flashlight you need, and we hope to see you back with us on another guide soon!