Lots of men work in occupations that require them to carry a flashlight. They may be security guards, law enforcement officers, mechanics or in one of many other roles like these. Men who do not work in these types of jobs may also want to get a piece of the action and own an EDC flashlight. This may be to protect themselves, their families and their property against potential thieves and trespasses. Not to forget the need to prepare for storms and blackouts.

The best EDC flashlights combine excellent transportability, exceptional lumen ratings and an array of other features. Making them compact and convenient to carry is crucial to making jobs easy and using them completely effortless. Unlike smart gadgets, the EDC flashlight is nothing new and there are loads to choose from. Thus, making it difficult to choose between them – but fear not.

The Men’s Gear team have been shining a light on the best EDC flashlights currently on the market. After putting all the top brands and most talked about models under the spotlight, we found 21 awesome options. Any man looking to buy a new EDC flashlight should take a look below. We’ve got some tactical products to show you and some that will fit on your keyring. And, lights!

Top Picks