The Sky View Backpacker provides uninterrupted and unmatched night sky views in remote areas. It’s a stargazing tent perfect for campers who love gazing at the cosmos, for back country adventurers and astrophotographers.

This two-person tent is built to handle the elements with its three-season durable construction. The body is made with 30D tear-resistant nylon with 5000pu waterproof coating on the bottom and 3000pu waterproof coating on the sides. It also has a rainfly constructed with 20D tear-resistant nylon with 3000pu waterproof coating. The patent-pending rainfly effortlessly deploys from inside the tent so you stay dry and cozy.

Moreover, the Sky View Backpacker tent offers crystal-clear stargazing visibility. It boasts a mesh crafted from cutting-edge Phifer UltraVue2 polyester with a 18×18 weave that’s “astronomically better than standard meshes.”

Of course, when it comes to setting up shelter, convenience is always in mind. Setup with this tent is a breeze. Not to mention it’s also lightweight at just 2.09 kg with stakes, bags, and poles included. It also comes with a couple of adapter components that let’s you rig up the tent with trekking poles instead. This way, you can leave its poles at home to bring down its weight to an amazing 1.47kg including stakes, guy wires, and carry bags.

The Sky View Backpacker can comfortably fit two people with ample standing room inside a generous interior measuring 52” W x 80” L base and 42” peak height. This tent is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their outdoor adventure experience, especially those who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of the night sky.

Images courtesy of Sky View Tents