Not long ago, we had the opportunity to feature a jaw-dropping limited-edition offering of a world-class spirit. The Hennessey X.O x Frank Gehry Masterpiece takes the amazing talent of a renowned architect to craft a stunning showpiece to commemorate 150 years of Maison Hennessey and their iconic cognac blend. While it would certainly please folks who love their brandy, we have something for bourbon aficionados as well. This is the Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition and it is impressive in taste and presentation.

Most of us here in the office normally prefer a cold one most of the time. However, we do occasionally enjoy a sip of whiskey and Woodford Reserve’s blend is certainly enjoyable. We’re not exactly professionals who can describe everything in great detail. Hence let’s leave that to those who actually are. Aside from the essence of butterscotch and vanilla cream, most point out the notes of spice, honey, espresso beans, and so much more.

As the name hints at, what makes this appealing for fans of the bourbon is the crystal decanter it comes in. The craftsmanship that goes into each container takes approximately five days to complete. This level of luxury it offers makes it highly collectible for those normally purchase directly from the French manufacturer. In other words, the Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition is too good to pass on.

Each Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition ships in a 750 ml decanter and costs $2,300. If you plan to give one as a gift, there’s even an option to add a luxury drawstring or handmade leather bottle holder. Once the contents are gone, you can even proudly show off the decanter or just go for a refill instead.

