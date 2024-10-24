As the holiday season approaches, practical minds try to grab gifts for loved ones and friends as early as possible. Putting it off for later means scrambling with rest during the shopping rush, which is extremely stressful and time-consuming. If you’re a purveyor of fine spirits, we have a present in mind that will leave a lasting impact. Take your pick from Satryna’s collection of tequilas and mezcals.

If the recipients are new to booze other than beer and whiskey, this is a wonderful opportunity to introduce Mexico’s traditional alcoholic drinks. By far, tequila is extremely popular these days, but the demand for mezcal appears to be on the rise as well. No need to mix and match various labels as the distillery offers both.

Satryna is an award-winning brand with a stellar lineup of expressions to choose from. Its tequila catalog includes the Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, and Xpresso – Coffee Liqueur. As for mezcal, the only one on its list is the Artesenal Cenizo.

As of our writing, some of these are sold out. Do check the official Satryna website every now and then just in case restocks have arrived. For those who are not familiar with tequila and mezcal, these are spirits distilled from the agave plant, but each undergoes a distinct production process.

To further highlight the premium quality of its products, every decanter flaunts an exquisite design. Satryna is drawing inspiration from the Mexican festival of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The glass containers feature a skull metal cap crafted by artisans from Oaxaca and engravings of Aztec art.

