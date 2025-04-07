The taste for whisky is acquired gradually. There might be a rare few who immediately found their ideal drink upon first sip, but it generally develops over time. What feels too overpowering at first eventually becomes mellow until you start to crave something stronger. With this in mind, cask strength expressions like this straight bourbon exist to satisfy such discerning tastes.

Calling your distillery Ammunition is a bold statement. We believe it likewise sets the bar high for customer expectations. In fact, the slogan flanking the brand’s bald eagle emblem reads: “Only Spirits of the Highest Caliber.” This statement is about as American as one can get, which thankfully also carries over to the spirit.

The special mash bill is 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. On top of its respectable 55% ABV or 110 proof, the Cask Strength undergoes finishing in French Bordeaux Cabernet barrels for approximately six months. Interestingly, the group is not sourcing these from another establishment. Instead, the cooperage is completely in-house.

Furthermore, the vintage that was previously stored in the casks is its own Cabernet Sauvignon “out of Alexander Valley.” Ammunition adds: “This bourbon truly finishes with complex chocolate cherries, subtle tannins and a noteworthy, sweet nose. Expect notes of sweet corn throughout.” Try it neat first, then splash a bit of water or pour the bourbon on the rocks to mellow things out.

For drinkers with a sweet tooth, crack open a can of Coke and enjoy it like everyone does with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey with plenty of ice. Of course, classics such as an Old fashioned, Kentucky Mule, Manhattan, and plenty of others. Ammunition’s Cask Strength is available right now!

