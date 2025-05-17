After a showstopping debut in 2019, the De Tomaso P72 on display was still in the prototype stage. Since its brief hiatus, the automotive scene has been highly anticipating a huge comeback from the Italian marque. The wait seems well worth it, as reports confirm the new flagship supercar is finally ready to hit production.

Furthermore, the wait shouldn’t be as painful with units shipping out to owners later this 2025. Given that there was barely any communication from the manufacturer regarding the technical specifications of the commercial for six years, many had their doubts. Meanwhile, those who were patiently waiting are in for a treat.

With so many sleek supercars hitting the market, you’re probably wondering about the P72’s unique selling point. From what we can gather, this sexy silhouette boasts features engineered to deliver a pure motoring experience. For example, De Tomaso ditches digital gimmicks for analog and tactile elements.

Instead of promoting high-tech systems like other contemporary high-performance vehicles, it’s man in complete control over the machine. Beneath all those curves is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 purpose-built for this endeavor. It’s then paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, which directs everything to the rear wheels.

Speaking of which, the bespoke powertrain pumps out 700 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque. De Tomaso likewise points out that the P72 does not support special drive modes. Instead, the pushrod suspension system relies on manual three-way adjustable dampers

“The P72 was our promise to faithfully revive a historic marque,” says company CEO Norman Choi. “This first production-specification vehicle embodies everything we stand for: a mechanical soul, timeless beauty, and a driving experience that rises above modern convention.”

Images courtesy of De Tomaso