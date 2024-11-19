After years of covering releases by BRABUS, specifications, materials, and performance are consistently top-notch. However, if you’re not a big fan of blackout colorways like us, it’s better to look elsewhere. That is what we would normally say, but the sudden arrival of the 1000 All Gray completely changes everything.

It’s not like the German aftermarket tuner would completely refuse bespoke paint jobs from its clients. However, it rarely releases customized machines in tonal hues other than black. Hence, its discerning clientele can consider this stunning Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance as a highly exclusive opportunity.

It’s no secret that what BRABUS fundamentally offers are upgrades. Albeit, those that push the numbers way beyond what flagship trims can bring to the table. The donor vehicle is no slouch when it comes to output, handling, creature comforts, and opulence. Nevertheless, the 1000 ALL GRAY proves there is still room for enhancement.

Under the hood now sits a BRABUS 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 to complement the stock electric drive unit at the rear axle. According to the press materials, it retains the two-speed transmission and 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance.

Together with the ICE, the 1000 ALL GRAY delivers a staggering 1,000 horsepower and 1,342 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via its SPEEDSHIFT MCT nine-speed sports gearbox. The finishing touches on its hybrid powertrain include titanium/carbon tailpipes with red illuminated tips.

This elegant sedan rides on a set of 22″ BRABUS Monoblock Z Platinum Edition wheels shod in Continental SportContact 7 tires. “Matching the exterior color, the entire interior from the seat surfaces to the headliner features especially soft and breathable gray leather. Even all the piping and decorative seams are exactly tone-in-tone,” reads the 1000 ALL GRAY description.

