On the topic of emission-free transportation, we have been mostly focusing on the vehicles that the manufacturers are releasing soon. So far, we have been seeing vast improvements in battery technology. This is hinting at a positive outlook for all-electric mobility solutions. Volkswagen(VW) is one of the European marques that is gradually shifting away from fossil fuels. Its modular ID. series already hints at a dynamic future, the introduction of an autonomous charging system seems even more exciting.

As it stands right now, not all countries have infrastructures ready to service electric vehicles (EVs). Thus, the demand for battery-powered automobiles remains limited. However, data from market researchers show that consumers in specific regions are choosing an environmentally friendly option over gas guzzlers. Therefore, the need for charging stations must be on the list carmakers such as VW.

Volkswagen Group CEO Thomas Schmall stated: “A ubiquitous charging infrastructure is and remains a key factor in the success of electric mobility. Our charging robot is just one of several approaches, but is undoubtedly one of the most visionary.” What VW envisions are autonomous machines that will automatically interact with compatible automobiles. Furthermore, it will be without any human interaction for the entire process.

After parking their EVs at a designated spot, the charging robot will spring into action. If there are multiple electric cars requesting its service, the automated system will use mobile energy storage units. Once the batteries are full, the latter will be transported back to a central charging station. This ensures that all are in optimal capacity for the next vehicle. For now, it remains in the concept phases but is an exciting preview of what VW has in store for the future.

