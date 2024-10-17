Before EVs became mainstream, only wealthy early adopters could afford one. As more marques hit the market, these emission-free mobility platforms become accessible to the masses. The same could be said about electric bicycles. Eco-friendly alternatives on two wheels need not be expensive as brands like Lectric strive for high quality and reliable performance with models like the Xpress 750.

The fact that even the most prestigious names in the cycling scene now offer e-bikes means says a lot about the demand. Surveys show a remarkable adoption rate given the advantages electric bikes bring to the table. These numbers are not exclusively from regions where bicycles already far outnumber cars. Instead, the trend applies globally.

Buyers can choose between a high-step or step-through frame design for the Xpress 750. The former is ideal for riders who travel beyond paved surfaces, while the latter is preferable for urban escapades only. Both styles feature a powerful 750W rear hub motor with a peak output of 1,310W.

Stealth M24 technology ensures quieter operation by up to 400% over competing brands. Meanwhile, it can generate up to 62.68 lb-ft of torque and reach a top speed of 28 mph. Lectric equips the e-bike with a 48V, 14 Ah lithium-ion battery for an approximate range of 60 miles.

For a smooth riding experience, “a custom adjustable TC•Eighty suspension fork with up to 80mm of travel provides shock absorption for a smooth ride. Special design rooted in the infamous Twin Cities, Minnesota!” Equally notable are the spoked rims shod in puncture-resistant 27.5″ x 2.1″ city tires.

Likewise, its integrated torque sensor with PWR+ technology adapts to the rider’s pedaling performance. Right in the middle of the handlebars is a color LCD display to view real-time information about your Xpress 750.

