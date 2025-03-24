Hardcore motoring nuts have their personal opinion as to what the automotive scene considers one of the greatest supercars ever to hit the streets. Nevertheless, many agree that Gordon Murray’s legendary McLaren F1 is virtually the gold standard. It’s extremely difficult to find an example available for sale. Nonetheless, a 2015 McLaren P1 recently just hit the auction block.

Given the high regard collectors hold for the British marque’s creations, RM Sotheby’s understands there is a demand for a vehicle of this caliber. As the spiritual successor of McLaren F1, Lot number 1 is expected to reach bids anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million. Also, the current owner is offering it without reserve.

Exemplary and exotic models like this 2015 McLaren P1 are high-performance platforms owners will rarely let go. Even if they have no plans to drive it around town, some lend their rides as showpieces at leading expos. Anyway, chassis SBM12ABB8FW000022 boasts a single ownership from new.

According to the official listing, the odomoter declares a total travel distance of approximately 81 miles. With an exclusive production run of only 375 units, the low mileage makes it substantially more vaulable. Another striking feature you’ll notice is the unique matte green paint job.

Contrasting the sleek verdant exterior are the badges, brake calipers, wheel caps, rear spoiler hydraulic rams, interior upholstery, and other elements in McLaren Orange. RM Sotheby’s states “both its design and performance are still as electrifying today as they were when they were unveiled.” As of our writing, the 2015 McLaren P1 is still up for grabs.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s