Now that foldable smartphones are here to stay, secondary displays are no longer that unique. Nevertheless, some Android OEMs have incorporated these components in various interesting ways. For example, we have the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, a few models in the ASUS ROG Phone series, and others. The latest addition to this list is the S119 by DOOGEE.

The brand may not be as mainstream as other Chinese Android OEMs, but its catalog boasts a distinct selling point. You see, DOOGEE markets some of the world’s toughest handsets chock full of odd yet useful features. Meanwhile, the S119’s signature selling point is the auxiliary screen on the rear.

It seems the manufacturer hopes to integrate convenient functions people typically get from smartwatches. Surprisingly, the round 1.32″ IPS display is even framed by a bezel, which likely doubles as a protective element. Surrounding this module are a 100 MP main camera, a 5 MP wide-angle camera, and a 20 MP night vision camera.

DOOGEE says the S119 meets MIL-STD-810H certification, which makes it waterproof, drop-proof, and dustproof. At 178.1 mm x 84.2 mm x 15.7 mm (HxWxD), this is a chunky telecommunications device. Nevertheless, it’s a small price to pay in exchange for superior durability.

Apart from its rugged characteristics, you’re also getting a modern smartphone that runs on Android 14 out of the box. The S119 is equipped with a MediaTek MT8788 SoC alongside 24 GB of RAM. Internal storage is a whopping 512 GB and supports microSD expansion up to 2 TB. Lastly, a massive 10,200 mAh battery ensures the device lasts days away from the power outlet.

Images courtesy of DOOGEE