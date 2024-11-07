What’s great about e-bikes is how we can easily switch between pedal-only, pedal-assist, and fully motorized modes. However, not all companies offer this type of feature. The majority of options by premium cycling brands typically assign the electric drive unit solely for pedal-assist only. Schwinn, on the other hand, leaves it entirely up to you with the Hurricane.

This two-wheeler will evoke nostalgia among millennials as the Colorado-based outfit retains all the classic details. Despite its retro aesthetics, the Hurricane “packs the power to race home from school, meet up with friends, or explore at the edge of town,” says the official description. It can comfortably seat riders 13 years old and above with support maximum weight of 260 lbs.

We somehow get a feeling that the specified age is arbitrary for those who just want to feel like a kid again. The Hurricane measures 51.6″ x 40.9″ x 27.9″ and clocks in at around 56 lbs. Schwinn fabricates the frame out of durable steel and pairs it with a steel dual crown fork. Aluminum rims adorn both ends and are shod in rugged 14″ x 3″ tires.

Its 250W hub drive motor draws power from a 36V 7.8Ah lithium-ion battery. A full charge is enough for approximately 30 miles depending on the mode selected. Twist the handlebar throttle to zip up to 17.5 mph and stop on a dime courtesy of the Hurricane’s JAK aluminum 160 mm mechanical disc brakes.

The Hurricane comes with fenders and a kickstand. Likewise, LED lights are mounted in front and on the rear to keep you visible to other motorists. Its moto-style saddle is foam-padded and will comfortably support your preferred riding position. So far, this bad boy is only available in black with contrasting graphics.

Images courtesy of Schwinn