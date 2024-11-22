Among current-generation game systems, Sony is the clear leader based on sales. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is the more powerful machine on paper, but the PlayStation 5’s success comes from something else. These include a stellar first-party software library and exclusive titles. It seems the console just secured another win over its rivals with PIZZAWRMR add-on.

We initially thought this was just your average fan-made publicity stunt to poke fun at PS5 owners. However, a quick research online confirms the accessory is real and an official drop from Pizza Hut Canada. Snacking while gaming is completely normal. People tend to get hungry as they play through single-player campaigns or join their buddies online for a few matches.

Whoever was behind the PIZZAWRMR deserves a raise because this is free advertising at its peak. So far, the only dealbreaker here is the need for a 3D printer. Nonetheless, there are plenty of third-party 3D printing service providers these days. Furthermore, you could always hit up a friend who has one at home.

Everybody knows gaming hardware generates a lot of heat while in use. The PlayStation 5 is no different as powerful fans keep the internal components at optimal operating temperature. The PIZZAWRMR requires the system to be positioned horizontally for it to work.

The geometric box is designed to sit on top of the unit, while a duct covers the rear middle air vent. We can gather from the promotional video that it requires a disposable aluminum foil tray to hold your pizza slices. As the PS5 fans push hot air out the back, the PIZZAWRMR then channels this heat throughout the chamber.

Images courtesy of Pizza Hut