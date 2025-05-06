Star Wars is a beloved sci-fi franchise that boasts a huge fanbase across the globe. Ever since Disney acquired all rights from George Lucas, its appeal has grown even more. While not exactly an official tie-in, many are so hyped for Volonaut’s Airbike. In fact, we’re seriously getting jumperspeeder vibes from this personal mobility platform.

It’s been a while since anything groundbreaking related to small-form flying transport. There have been test flights of EVTOLs and a slew of concepts, but this Polish company could be the first to commercially offer a working hoverbike. The technology behind this single-seater is not totally new, but it’s all about execution.

Volonaut States: “This ‘superbike for the skies’ is powered by jet propulsion and is designed to carry one person with speeds up to 200km/h or 124mph.” Furthermore, the Airbike features a proprietary stabilization system alongside a cutting-edge flight computer.

Together, the setup streamlines the controls for the rider. Unlike other EVTOLs, the Airbike does not enclose the pilot within a protective shell. In short, it’s almost a direct parallel to a standard motorcycle, if not for its ability to fly.

There are inherent risks to account for, but the 360-degree views it affords are as immersive as it gets. It’s remarkable how Volonaut was able to fit all essential components and a high-performance propulsion system into a sleek frame. Instead of wheels, the craft touts landing skids.

To significantly reduce weight, the manufacturer leverages 3D printing processes along with materials like carbon fiber. With no exposed propellers to worry about, the riding posture is akin to that of a superbike. What’s cool about the Airbike’s debut is the development, which was totally under the radar.

Images courtesy of Volonaut