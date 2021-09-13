SOG Knives marks its over three decades of providing tough and reliable blades with a limited-edition version of fan-favorite Vision XR. Dubbed the Vision XR LTE – 35 Year Edition, this pocketknife sports a rugged yet sleek design bound to become another bestseller.

The Vision XR LTE comes with anodized and micro-textured titanium handles for corrosion resistance and a comfortable grip. The handles pay homage to the original Vision that debuted in 1999. This knife also comes with a tiger-stripe titanium nitride-coated pattern finish that pays tribute to the MACV-SOG. It is an homage to the camo they wore during the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, the Vision XR LTE – 35 Year Edition has a 3.36-inch, straight-edged tanto blade made with high hardness, corrosion-resistant steel cryogenically heat-treated. It also uses the brand’s signature XR Lock, a reliable and powerful mechanism that provides ultimate locking security. It ensures the knife only opens when intended to prevent accidental injury.

A purposeful kick on the thumb stud brings out the blade. It’s also worthy to mention that it has lightweight yet strong liners under the handles that speak of SOG Knives’ philosophy to use the newest designs and materials into new creations.

The Vision XR LTE – 35 Year Edition comes at a compact size of 4.65 inches when closed. The blade is extremely durable and tough despite its extremely slim size at 0.12 inches. Overall, this is a lightweight carry at merely 5.12 ounces. Given that this is a limited edition piece, it comes with a commemorative coin designed by artist Kaly Kennedy and a hard plastic case with foam padding.

Images courtesy of SOG Knives