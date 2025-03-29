Driving with pets can be distracting as they could roam inside the vehicle, and this could lead to road accidents. Even with them seated at the back, a sudden break could send them into a whiplash, just like what happens to humans even with seatbelts on, so it’s no different for your furry family. Hence, Tavo created the Crispin Pet Travel Crate, a secure and comfortable travel crate crash-tested to offer your pets protection during on-the-road travels.

Forget the metal crates or the plastic carriers when traveling with your pets. This thoughtfully designed pet carrier ensures your furry passengers travel in style, security, and comfort. It has a tall profile to give them enough standing room and tall doors on both sides for easy access.

Moreover, the Crispin Pet Travel Crate has all-around ventilated mesh panels for outside view and ventilation, so your pet doesn’t feel cooped up in a cramped kennel. Then, the structured base evenly supports the weight without sagging and unevenness, further enhancing comfort.

This carrier is expertly engineered for safety, with secure seat straps that prevent the pet from going airborne during sudden stops or accidents. It underwent rigorous impact tests to ensure crash protection using cutting-edge equipment and technology benchmarked against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standard R129.

The Crispin Pet Travel Crate has Tailor tech memory foam secured onto its frame. This unique guard absorbs energy and offers Side Impact Protection (SIP). Likewise, this crate is user-friendly and has push-on connectors that securely latch to the vehicle seat’s lower anchors and a top tether. A simple pull of the red loops releases the lower anchors. It’s also collapsible and comes with its own carrying bag.

Images courtesy of Tavo Pets